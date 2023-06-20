BA (The Boeing Company) climbed 0.26 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 16, 2023, The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) trading session started at the price of $220.72, that was 0.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $223.87 and dropped to $218.975 before settling in for the closing price of $219.41. A 52-week range for BA has been $120.99 – $223.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -6.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.20%. With a float of $595.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $602.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 156000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.20, operating margin of -5.34, and the pretax margin is -7.54.

The Boeing Company (BA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Boeing Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 84,196. In this transaction Chief Engineer & EVP, ET&T of this company sold 412 shares at a rate of $204.36, taking the stock ownership to the 17,181 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s President & CEO bought 25,000 for $158.88, making the entire transaction worth $3,972,028. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.07) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Boeing Company (BA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

Looking closely at The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), its last 5-days average volume was 6.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.44.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $207.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $186.79. However, in the short run, The Boeing Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $222.91. Second resistance stands at $225.84. The third major resistance level sits at $227.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $218.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $216.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $213.13.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

There are 601,594K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 132.00 billion. As of now, sales total 66,608 M while income totals -4,935 M. Its latest quarter income was 17,921 M while its last quarter net income were -414,000 K.