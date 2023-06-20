Baker Hughes Company (BKR) volume exceeds 12.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 16, 2023, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) opened at $30.39, higher 1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.77 and dropped to $30.25 before settling in for the closing price of $30.24. Price fluctuations for BKR have ranged from $20.42 to $33.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 4.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -129.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.01 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.26, operating margin of +8.76, and the pretax margin is +0.10.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Baker Hughes Company is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 98.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 95,626. In this transaction SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence of this company sold 3,195 shares at a rate of $29.93, taking the stock ownership to the 8,147 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s SVP/Controller/Chief Acctg Off sold 12,293 for $28.53, making the entire transaction worth $350,719. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.84 while generating a return on equity of -4.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.80% during the next five years compared to -4.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Baker Hughes Company (BKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) saw its 5-day average volume 8.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Baker Hughes Company’s (BKR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.81 in the near term. At $31.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.77.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Key Stats

There are currently 1,012,362K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,156 M according to its annual income of -601,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,716 M and its income totaled 576,000 K.