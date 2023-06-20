Berry Corporation (BRY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 254,970 K

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) stock priced at $7.13, down -3.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.20 and dropped to $6.78 before settling in for the closing price of $7.14. BRY’s price has ranged from $5.78 to $10.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 17.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -88.30%. With a float of $74.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1372 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.43, operating margin of +27.88, and the pretax margin is +19.68.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Berry Corporation is 10.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 821,050. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $8.21, taking the stock ownership to the 664,180 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s President sold 30,000 for $8.26, making the entire transaction worth $247,809. This insider now owns 188,757 shares in total.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.70 while generating a return on equity of 33.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 19.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Berry Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Berry Corporation (BRY)

The latest stats from [Berry Corporation, BRY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was superior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Berry Corporation’s (BRY) raw stochastic average was set at 15.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.39. The third major resistance level sits at $7.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.31.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 540.94 million, the company has a total of 77,082K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 918,340 K while annual income is 250,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 254,970 K while its latest quarter income was -5,860 K.