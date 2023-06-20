BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) 20 Days SMA touches 2.76%: The odds favor the bear

June 16, 2023, BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) trading session started at the price of $23.20, that was 3.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.90 and dropped to $22.88 before settling in for the closing price of $22.82. A 52-week range for BLFS has been $13.11 – $26.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 71.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.80%. With a float of $39.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 466 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -24.67, and the pretax margin is -89.53.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BioLife Solutions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BioLife Solutions Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 38,970. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 1,679 shares at a rate of $23.21, taking the stock ownership to the 419,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 560 for $23.21, making the entire transaction worth $12,998. This insider now owns 67,153 shares in total.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -86.43 while generating a return on equity of -33.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)

Looking closely at BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s (BLFS) raw stochastic average was set at 69.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.63. However, in the short run, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.05. Second resistance stands at $24.49. The third major resistance level sits at $25.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.01.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Key Stats

There are 43,487K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 992.51 million. As of now, sales total 161,760 K while income totals -139,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 37,700 K while its last quarter net income were -13,710 K.