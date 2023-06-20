BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -25.13% last month.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) stock priced at $21.89, down -6.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.91 and dropped to $19.53 before settling in for the closing price of $21.50. BTAI’s price has ranged from $8.88 to $34.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.90%. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.62 million.

In an organization with 183 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.47, operating margin of -42242.93, and the pretax margin is -44246.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 31.26%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 605,501. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $20.18, taking the stock ownership to the 39,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO and President sold 30,000 for $21.54, making the entire transaction worth $646,226. This insider now owns 39,903 shares in total.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.84 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -44201.87 while generating a return on equity of -111.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1044.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.63, a number that is poised to hit -1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTAI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.20. However, in the short run, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.50. Second resistance stands at $22.90. The third major resistance level sits at $23.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.14. The third support level lies at $16.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 626.83 million, the company has a total of 29,160K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 380 K while annual income is -165,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 210 K while its latest quarter income was -52,800 K.