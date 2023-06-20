Bit Brother Limited (BTB) plunged -14.21 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 16, 2023, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) opened at $0.65, lower -14.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.5502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations for BTB have ranged from $0.61 to $12.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.80% at the time writing. With a float of $10.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.44 million.

In an organization with 67 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -21.48, operating margin of -1319.28, and the pretax margin is -1744.51.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Brother Limited is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1548.72 while generating a return on equity of -14.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Brother Limited (BTB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 40.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 71.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.12

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8352, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7790.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Key Stats

Presently, the company’s annual sales total 765 K according to its annual income of -24,326 K.