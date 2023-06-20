Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) with a beta value of 5.51 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 16, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) trading session started at the price of $3.18, that was 8.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.54 and dropped to $3.12 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. A 52-week range for BTBT has been $0.53 – $3.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 36.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 41.40%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -49.26, operating margin of -120.83, and the pretax margin is -327.87.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bit Digital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -326.03 while generating a return on equity of -80.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 27.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Looking closely at Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), its last 5-days average volume was 5.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 92.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.45. However, in the short run, Bit Digital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.56. Second resistance stands at $3.76. The third major resistance level sits at $3.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.72.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are 82,483K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 256.70 million. As of now, sales total 32,300 K while income totals -105,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,780 K while its last quarter net income were -62,650 K.