Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is -9.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

June 16, 2023, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) trading session started at the price of $6.73, that was -3.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.739 and dropped to $6.315 before settling in for the closing price of $6.63. A 52-week range for BLNK has been $5.86 – $26.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 89.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.40%. With a float of $41.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 564 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -87.07, operating margin of -139.64, and the pretax margin is -149.25.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Blink Charging Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Blink Charging Co. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 232,020. In this transaction Dir. Former Chairman & CEO of this company sold 36,000 shares at a rate of $6.45, taking the stock ownership to the 3,700,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Dir. Former Chairman & CEO sold 30,000 for $6.64, making the entire transaction worth $199,140. This insider now owns 3,736,616 shares in total.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.46) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -149.76 while generating a return on equity of -38.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

The latest stats from [Blink Charging Co., BLNK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.55 million was superior to 2.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) raw stochastic average was set at 5.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.92. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.07. The third support level lies at $5.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Key Stats

There are 62,193K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 405.62 million. As of now, sales total 61,140 K while income totals -91,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,670 K while its last quarter net income were -29,800 K.