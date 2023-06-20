Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.51 million

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) stock priced at $1.49, up 11.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.38 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. BOLT’s price has ranged from $1.18 to $2.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.50%. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.68 million.

The firm has a total of 94 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.63, operating margin of -1576.56, and the pretax margin is -1537.76.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 13, was worth 1,600,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800,000 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,703,991 shares.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1537.76 while generating a return on equity of -41.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., BOLT], we can find that recorded value of 0.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (BOLT) raw stochastic average was set at 57.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6408, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5079. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1800.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 57.10 million, the company has a total of 37,813K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,730 K while annual income is -88,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,830 K while its latest quarter income was -16,980 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A major move is in the offing as Veru Inc. (VERU) market cap hits 116.90 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) stock priced at $1.32, down -6.11% from the previous day...
Read more

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 98.11% last month.

Shaun Noe -
Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $15.00, up 4.44% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) last year’s performance of -43.06% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.37, soaring 10.81% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.