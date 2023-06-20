C3.ai Inc. (AI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) stock priced at $48.41, down -4.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.87 and dropped to $43.43 before settling in for the closing price of $46.37. AI’s price has ranged from $10.16 to $48.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.64, operating margin of -108.88, and the pretax margin is -100.51.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 5,050,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 120,000 shares at a rate of $42.09, taking the stock ownership to the 546,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 24,000 for $30.26, making the entire transaction worth $726,240. This insider now owns 185,664 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -100.77 while generating a return on equity of -28.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are C3.ai Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 47.62 million was superior to 25.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.24.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 87.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.04. The third major resistance level sits at $53.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.88.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.28 billion, the company has a total of 112,210K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 266,800 K while annual income is -268,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 72,410 K while its latest quarter income was -64,960 K.