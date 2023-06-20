Can Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (COLD) hike of 4.80% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) kicked off on June 20, 2023, at the price of $31.82, down -0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.985 and dropped to $31.58 before settling in for the closing price of $32.05. Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has traded in a range of $21.49-$32.82.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 13.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.70%. With a float of $268.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.51, operating margin of +4.58, and the pretax margin is -1.31.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Americold Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 114.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 101,514. In this transaction EVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,400 shares at a rate of $29.86, taking the stock ownership to the 36,812 shares.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.67 while generating a return on equity of -0.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 31.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (COLD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (COLD) raw stochastic average was set at 91.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.06 in the near term. At $32.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.41. The third support level lies at $31.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.52 billion has total of 270,164K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,915 M in contrast with the sum of -19,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 676,490 K and last quarter income was -2,560 K.