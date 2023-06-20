Can Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) drop of -7.33% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 16, 2023, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) opened at $0.651, lower -2.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6587 and dropped to $0.6265 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Price fluctuations for CGC have ranged from $0.64 to $4.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -693.10% at the time writing. With a float of $334.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $521.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 33.53%, while institutional ownership is 14.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 11,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,733 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 19,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 3,717 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $11,039. This insider now owns 25,137 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -693.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) saw its 5-day average volume 12.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1111, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3637. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6502 in the near term. At $0.6706, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6824. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6180, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6062. The third support level lies at $0.5858 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

There are currently 530,164K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 328.18 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 415,120 K according to its annual income of -241,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,620 K and its income totaled -192,870 K.