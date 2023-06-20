Can Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) drop of -6.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) stock priced at $3.51, down -6.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.51 and dropped to $3.25 before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. NINE’s price has ranged from $2.03 to $17.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 1.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 120.90%. With a float of $17.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1212 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.19, operating margin of +8.05, and the pretax margin is +2.52.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 9,998. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,355 shares at a rate of $2.98, taking the stock ownership to the 25,332 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s insider sold 15,485 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $53,888. This insider now owns 635,914 shares in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nine Energy Service Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.42 in the near term. At $3.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. The third support level lies at $2.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 121.19 million, the company has a total of 34,717K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 593,380 K while annual income is 14,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 163,410 K while its latest quarter income was -6,110 K.