Can Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) hike of 7.28% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $15.30, down -2.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.09 and dropped to $14.73 before settling in for the closing price of $15.24. Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has traded in a range of $11.68-$40.86.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.80%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14122 workers is very important to gauge.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 49,699. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,625 shares at a rate of $13.71, taking the stock ownership to the 72,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 20,000 for $14.53, making the entire transaction worth $290,600. This insider now owns 86,204 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.59) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.08, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

The latest stats from [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 48.1 million was superior to 28.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.59. The third major resistance level sits at $17.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.87. The third support level lies at $13.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.32 billion has total of 920,956K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,658 M in contrast with the sum of -6,752 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 661,000 K and last quarter income was -1,349 M.