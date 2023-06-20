Search
Zack King
Can The Lion Electric Company's (LEV) drop of -6.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.05, plunging -6.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.04. Within the past 52 weeks, LEV’s price has moved between $1.68 and $5.66.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 133.20%. With a float of $114.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1400 workers is very important to gauge.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 49.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 190.70 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The latest stats from [The Lion Electric Company, LEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.03 million was superior to 0.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 19.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0520, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4762. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1100. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8100. The third support level lies at $1.7100 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 456.39 million based on 218,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 139,910 K and income totals 17,780 K. The company made 54,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.

