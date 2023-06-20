Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is 8.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.40, soaring 4.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.72 and dropped to $6.23 before settling in for the closing price of $6.30. Within the past 52 weeks, CDLX’s price has moved between $2.57 and $27.58.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 18.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -248.70%. With a float of $32.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 489 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.34, operating margin of -45.40, and the pretax margin is -156.33.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cardlytics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 11,398. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.80, taking the stock ownership to the 61,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,698. This insider now owns 58,798 shares in total.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -155.85 while generating a return on equity of -103.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -248.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.10% during the next five years compared to -61.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

The latest stats from [Cardlytics Inc., CDLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was inferior to 1.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Cardlytics Inc.’s (CDLX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.01. The third major resistance level sits at $7.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.03. The third support level lies at $5.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 213.57 million based on 33,908K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 298,540 K and income totals -465,260 K. The company made 64,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.