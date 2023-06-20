Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,580 K

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $0.384, down -13.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.384 and dropped to $0.3185 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.26-$2.08.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.7 million. That was better than the volume of 3.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3573, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6303. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3622. Second resistance stands at $0.4058. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4277. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2748. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2312.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 96.25 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.