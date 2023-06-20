Cepton Inc. (CPTN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 31.27%

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.67, plunging -7.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6896 and dropped to $0.5842 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Within the past 52 weeks, CPTN’s price has moved between $0.32 and $2.76.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 124.90%. With a float of $57.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 143 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.61, operating margin of -792.46, and the pretax margin is +126.53.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cepton Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 270,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 27,454,268 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $10,100. This insider now owns 10,389,248 shares in total.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +126.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

The latest stats from [Cepton Inc., CPTN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was superior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Cepton Inc.’s (CPTN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4238, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1705. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6643. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7297. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7697. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5589, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5189. The third support level lies at $0.4535 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 101.90 million based on 156,844K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,430 K and income totals 9,380 K. The company made 1,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.