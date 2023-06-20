Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) 20 Days SMA touches 2.55%: The odds favor the bear

On June 16, 2023, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) opened at $35.98, lower -3.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.98 and dropped to $33.86 before settling in for the closing price of $35.38. Price fluctuations for CERE have ranged from $22.10 to $41.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.80% at the time writing. With a float of $128.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.65 million.

The firm has a total of 319 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 17.56%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 62,440. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,895 shares at a rate of $32.95, taking the stock ownership to the 5,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s CEO and Chairperson sold 50,000 for $32.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,630,070. This insider now owns 2,704 shares in total.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.67) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -63.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., CERE], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CERE) raw stochastic average was set at 85.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.74. The third major resistance level sits at $37.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.13.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Key Stats

There are currently 156,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -351,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -104,290 K.