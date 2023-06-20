China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) posted a 14.94% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) stock priced at $0.92, up 11.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.00 and dropped to $0.915 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. CLEU’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $1.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 24.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.90%. With a float of $16.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 257 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.75, operating margin of -11.94, and the pretax margin is -10.59.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -14.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.23.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.49 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7293, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8833. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0283 in the near term. At $1.0567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8583.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.40 million, the company has a total of 31,598K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,600 K while annual income is -1,690 K.