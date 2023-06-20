Citigroup Inc. (C) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.23%

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) stock priced at $48.84, down -0.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.84 and dropped to $48.16 before settling in for the closing price of $48.56. C’s price has ranged from $40.01 to $54.56 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.90%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 240000 workers is very important to gauge.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 598,440. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $49.87, taking the stock ownership to the 155,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 2,950 for $50.77, making the entire transaction worth $149,772. This insider now owns 82,779 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.65% during the next five years compared to 5.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Citigroup Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

The latest stats from [Citigroup Inc., C] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.61 million was inferior to 18.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 55.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.08. The third major resistance level sits at $49.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.72. The third support level lies at $47.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 94.53 billion, the company has a total of 1,946,752K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 101,078 M while annual income is 14,845 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 37,494 M while its latest quarter income was 4,606 M.