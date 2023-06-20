Search
admin
admin

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.05 million

Top Picks

On June 20, 2023, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) opened at $11.34, higher 3.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.605 and dropped to $11.30 before settling in for the closing price of $11.16. Price fluctuations for SBS have ranged from $7.24 to $11.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.40% at the time writing. With a float of $338.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12211 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.06, operating margin of +20.88, and the pretax margin is +19.26.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +14.15 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Looking closely at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.29. However, in the short run, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.66. Second resistance stands at $11.78. The third major resistance level sits at $11.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.05.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

There are currently 683,510K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,272 M according to its annual income of 604,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,097 M and its income totaled 143,840 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

-13.00% percent quarterly performance for Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.18, plunging -2.90% from the previous trading...
Read more

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) is -19.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
June 20, 2023, Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) trading session started at the price of $3.73, that was -1.02% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Paramount Global (PARA) performance over the last week is recorded -5.09%

Sana Meer -
On June 20, 2023, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) opened at $16.11, lower -3.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.