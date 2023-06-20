Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,690 K

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) stock priced at $0.1686, up 9.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.1608 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. CNXA’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $1.95 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $7.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.54 million.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.65, operating margin of -257.44, and the pretax margin is -307.60.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -307.60 while generating a return on equity of -736.41.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.44

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1756, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2589. However, in the short run, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2131. Second resistance stands at $0.2461. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2723. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1539, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1277. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0947.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.44 million, the company has a total of 13,543K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,830 K while annual income is -51,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,690 K while its latest quarter income was -7,140 K.