Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) volume exceeds 0.74 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 16, 2023, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) opened at $18.71, lower -4.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.75 and dropped to $17.6704 before settling in for the closing price of $18.53. Price fluctuations for CRSR have ranged from $10.96 to $20.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -162.70% at the time writing. With a float of $97.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2480 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.13, operating margin of -3.95, and the pretax margin is -4.64.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Corsair Gaming Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 52,623 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,000 for $19.48, making the entire transaction worth $194,813. This insider now owns 52,623 shares in total.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.43 while generating a return on equity of -10.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -162.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Looking closely at Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s (CRSR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.96. However, in the short run, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.44. Second resistance stands at $19.13. The third major resistance level sits at $19.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.28.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Key Stats

There are currently 102,060K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,375 M according to its annual income of -60,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 353,960 K and its income totaled -2,010 K.

