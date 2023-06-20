CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.71% last month.

On June 16, 2023, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) opened at $84.59, higher 0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.84 and dropped to $83.4685 before settling in for the closing price of $84.07. Price fluctuations for CSGP have ranged from $54.02 to $85.37 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 17.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.10% at the time writing. With a float of $402.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $404.49 million.

In an organization with 5653 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.66, operating margin of +20.66, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CoStar Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 1,990,376. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 24,670 shares at a rate of $80.68, taking the stock ownership to the 346,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President, Marketplaces sold 30,000 for $80.24, making the entire transaction worth $2,407,200. This insider now owns 237,887 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.48 million. That was better than the volume of 2.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 96.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.45. However, in the short run, CoStar Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.83. Second resistance stands at $85.52. The third major resistance level sits at $86.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.78. The third support level lies at $82.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

There are currently 408,539K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,182 M according to its annual income of 369,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 584,370 K and its income totaled 87,130 K.