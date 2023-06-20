Search
Zack King
Couchbase Inc. (BASE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 41,000 K

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.65, plunging -7.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.65 and dropped to $15.4011 before settling in for the closing price of $16.64. Within the past 52 weeks, BASE’s price has moved between $10.19 and $22.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.70%. With a float of $44.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 746 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.91, operating margin of -43.70, and the pretax margin is -43.57.

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Couchbase Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 23,942. In this transaction SVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 1,180 shares at a rate of $20.29, taking the stock ownership to the 183,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s SVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 1,000 for $20.00, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 185,036 shares in total.

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.32) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -44.24 while generating a return on equity of -41.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) Trading Performance Indicators

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Couchbase Inc. (BASE)

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Couchbase Inc.’s (BASE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.26 in the near term. At $17.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.76.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 772.15 million based on 46,408K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 154,820 K and income totals -68,490 K. The company made 41,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Medtronic plc (MDT) volume exceeds 9.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $88.28, up 1.02% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Can Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) hike of 1.15% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
June 16, 2023, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) trading session started at the price of $3.50, that was -0.28% drop from the session before....
Read more

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) kicked off at the price of $1.56: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
On June 16, 2023, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) opened at $1.62, lower -3.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

