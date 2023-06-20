CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is expecting 45.66% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 16, 2023, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) opened at $9.94, higher 3.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.638 and dropped to $9.94 before settling in for the closing price of $9.94. Price fluctuations for CVAC have ranged from $5.63 to $15.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.00% at the time writing. With a float of $122.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1049 employees.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CureVac N.V. is 45.44%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CureVac N.V. (CVAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

Looking closely at CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, CureVac N.V.’s (CVAC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.28. However, in the short run, CureVac N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.61. Second resistance stands at $10.97. The third major resistance level sits at $11.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.21.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Key Stats

There are currently 223,842K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 71,030 K according to its annual income of -262,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,650 K and its income totaled -61,630 K.