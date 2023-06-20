Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) last year’s performance of -15.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Markets

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.82, plunging -3.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.82 and dropped to $8.25 before settling in for the closing price of $8.68. Within the past 52 weeks, CTKB’s price has moved between $6.45 and $16.05.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.00%. With a float of $111.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.49 million.

The firm has a total of 682 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.92, operating margin of -0.73, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cytek Biosciences Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 164,600. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $8.23, taking the stock ownership to the 7,653,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 for $7.76, making the entire transaction worth $23,280. This insider now owns 107,768 shares in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cytek Biosciences Inc., CTKB], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 25.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.04. The third major resistance level sits at $9.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.56.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.18 billion based on 135,667K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 164,040 K and income totals 2,580 K. The company made 37,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

