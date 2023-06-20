D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) volume exceeds 1.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $1.50, down -5.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has traded in a range of $0.59-$1.58.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.50%. With a float of $67.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3834 workers is very important to gauge.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24 and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

The latest stats from [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.71 million was superior to 0.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 80.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0605, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9298. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1300.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 492.30 million has total of 325,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 983,450 K in contrast with the sum of -177,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 245,360 K and last quarter income was -10,220 K.