D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) last year’s performance of -80.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) stock priced at $2.03, down -6.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.05 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. QBTS’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $13.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -71.20%. With a float of $80.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 215 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.25, operating margin of -828.91, and the pretax margin is -718.37.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 35,850. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $2.39, taking the stock ownership to the 332,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $63,750. This insider now owns 54,021 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -718.37 while generating a return on equity of -38.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.53 million, its volume of 4.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 196.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9812, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3996. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9967 in the near term. At $2.1133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7533. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6367.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 254.31 million, the company has a total of 127,174K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,170 K while annual income is -51,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,580 K while its latest quarter income was -24,610 K.