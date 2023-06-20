Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) kicked off at the price of $1.58: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 20, 2023, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) opened at $1.45, higher 7.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.635 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Price fluctuations for ELEV have ranged from $0.72 to $5.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -54.70% at the time writing. With a float of $5.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33 employees.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Elevation Oncology Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.00%.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.59) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -100.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV)

Looking closely at Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Elevation Oncology Inc.’s (ELEV) raw stochastic average was set at 12.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 190.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 207.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8830, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5995. However, in the short run, Elevation Oncology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6667. Second resistance stands at $1.7533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4617, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3433. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2567.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Key Stats

There are currently 24,338K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -95,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -17,060 K.