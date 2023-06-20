Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.29%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.26, soaring 4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.40 and dropped to $3.19 before settling in for the closing price of $3.25. Within the past 52 weeks, ENIC’s price has moved between $0.98 and $3.26.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 14.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -68.90%. With a float of $496.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2140 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.58, operating margin of +20.64, and the pretax margin is +40.54.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $101.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $16.09) by $85.41. This company achieved a net margin of +28.59 while generating a return on equity of 34.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 39.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 23.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 291.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.46 in the near term. At $3.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. The third support level lies at $3.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.40 billion based on 1,383,331K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,452 M and income totals 1,377 M. The company made 1,410 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 168,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.