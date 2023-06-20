Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is expecting -0.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 16, 2023, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) trading session started at the price of $0.4053, that was 12.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.489 and dropped to $0.4005 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. A 52-week range for FFIE has been $0.15 – $7.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.00%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 586 employees.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -147.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Looking closely at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE), its last 5-days average volume was 132.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 69.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2531, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4920. However, in the short run, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4924. Second resistance stands at $0.5349. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5809. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4039, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3579. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3154.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Key Stats

There are 1,140,722K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 511.57 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -552,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 6,490 K.