FCUV (Focus Universal Inc.) dropped -4.19 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 16, 2023, Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) opened at $1.76, lower -4.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.76 and dropped to $1.485 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. Price fluctuations for FCUV have ranged from $1.47 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -17.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.00% at the time writing. With a float of $26.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 25 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -40.59, operating margin of -1472.11, and the pretax margin is -1393.29.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Focus Universal Inc. is 59.23%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 264,797. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,903 shares at a rate of $10.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Director sold 16,150 for $10.21, making the entire transaction worth $164,892. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1393.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 270.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 98701.0, its volume of 0.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Focus Universal Inc.’s (FCUV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7728, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3741. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7450 in the near term. At $1.8900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1950.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Key Stats

There are currently 64,819K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 108.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 350 K according to its annual income of -4,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 240 K and its income totaled -1,110 K.