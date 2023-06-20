Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) average volume reaches $5.58M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 20, 2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) opened at $54.20, lower -0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.9791 and dropped to $53.45 before settling in for the closing price of $54.78. Price fluctuations for FIS have ranged from $48.57 to $105.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.70% at the time writing. With a float of $587.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.00 million.

The firm has a total of 69000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.29, operating margin of +16.17, and the pretax margin is -112.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 54,836. In this transaction Director of this company bought 958 shares at a rate of $57.24, taking the stock ownership to the 5,404 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Director bought 783 for $57.24, making the entire transaction worth $44,819. This insider now owns 2,983 shares in total.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -115.09 while generating a return on equity of -44.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.05% during the next five years compared to 4.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -28.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fidelity National Information Services Inc., FIS], we can find that recorded value of 5.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s (FIS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.89. The third major resistance level sits at $56.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.21.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Key Stats

There are currently 592,437K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,528 M according to its annual income of -16,720 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,510 M and its income totaled 140,000 K.