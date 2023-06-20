Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) volume exceeds 16.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 16, 2023, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) opened at $39.79, lower -0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.15 and dropped to $39.58 before settling in for the closing price of $40.08. Price fluctuations for FCX have ranged from $24.65 to $46.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.68, operating margin of +32.36, and the pretax margin is +28.78.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Copper industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 139,597. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $34.90, taking the stock ownership to the 17,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,678 for $43.17, making the entire transaction worth $504,117. This insider now owns 32,333 shares in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +14.83 while generating a return on equity of 23.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.55% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) saw its 5-day average volume 13.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 12.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.17 in the near term. At $40.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,433,286K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 57.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,780 M according to its annual income of 3,468 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,389 M and its income totaled 663,000 K.