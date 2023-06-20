Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.71 million

On June 16, 2023, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) opened at $0.901, lower -11.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.901 and dropped to $0.795 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for FRTX have ranged from $0.45 to $12.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -12.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.00% at the time writing. With a float of $2.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.76 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.72, operating margin of -310.15, and the pretax margin is -303.93.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.89) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -303.93 while generating a return on equity of -131.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.14

Technical Analysis of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc., FRTX], we can find that recorded value of 2.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s (FRTX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5886, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4553. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8690. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9380. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9750. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7630, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7260. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6570.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) Key Stats

There are currently 5,906K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,940 K according to its annual income of -21,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -4,280 K.