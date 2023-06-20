Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.71 million

Company News

On June 16, 2023, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) opened at $0.901, lower -11.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.901 and dropped to $0.795 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for FRTX have ranged from $0.45 to $12.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -12.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.00% at the time writing. With a float of $2.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.76 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.72, operating margin of -310.15, and the pretax margin is -303.93.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.89) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -303.93 while generating a return on equity of -131.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.14

Technical Analysis of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc., FRTX], we can find that recorded value of 2.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s (FRTX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5886, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4553. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8690. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9380. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9750. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7630, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7260. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6570.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) Key Stats

There are currently 5,906K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,940 K according to its annual income of -21,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -4,280 K.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 20 Days SMA touches 6.90%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) stock priced at $284.75, down -0.29% from the previous...
Read more

Can Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) hike of 5.28% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) kicked off on June 16, 2023, at the price of $8.45, down -3.51% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) kicked off at the price of $2.58: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Zack King -
FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.70, plunging -4.44% from the previous trading...
Read more

