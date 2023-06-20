Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 32.85 million

On June 16, 2023, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) opened at $1.89, lower -4.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.985 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.95. Price fluctuations for GCI have ranged from $1.25 to $3.24 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 17.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.10% at the time writing. With a float of $134.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.08, operating margin of +2.07, and the pretax margin is -2.61.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Publishing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 753,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 500,000 for $2.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,220,000. This insider now owns 1,836,335 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.65 while generating a return on equity of -18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Looking closely at Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI), its last 5-days average volume was 9.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0801. However, in the short run, Gannett Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9500. Second resistance stands at $2.0300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0750. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7000.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

There are currently 149,007K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 290.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,945 M according to its annual income of -78,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 668,920 K and its income totaled 10,340 K.