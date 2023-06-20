Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) last year’s performance of 36.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.45, plunging -0.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.49 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $3.44. Within the past 52 weeks, GRAB’s price has moved between $2.19 and $4.03.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.10%. With a float of $2.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

The firm has a total of 11934 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.37, operating margin of -92.95, and the pretax margin is -120.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.55%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -117.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB], we can find that recorded value of 17.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 17.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 62.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.53. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.29.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.37 billion based on 3,747,115K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,433 M and income totals -1,683 M. The company made 525,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -244,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.