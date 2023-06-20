Halliburton Company (HAL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 10.39 million

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) stock priced at $32.76, down -0.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.925 and dropped to $32.32 before settling in for the closing price of $32.71. HAL’s price has ranged from $23.30 to $43.42 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.00%. With a float of $901.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.32, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +10.40.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 303,520. In this transaction Director, President & CEO of this company sold 10,057 shares at a rate of $30.18, taking the stock ownership to the 819,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s Director, President & CEO sold 271,283 for $30.25, making the entire transaction worth $8,206,311. This insider now owns 829,230 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.10% during the next five years compared to 35.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Halliburton Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Looking closely at Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), its last 5-days average volume was 8.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 35.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.02. However, in the short run, Halliburton Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.90. Second resistance stands at $33.21. The third major resistance level sits at $33.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.69.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.51 billion, the company has a total of 902,195K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,297 M while annual income is 1,572 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,677 M while its latest quarter income was 651,000 K.