Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) with a beta value of 1.36 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) stock priced at $4.55, down -1.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.57 and dropped to $4.39 before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. HMY’s price has ranged from $1.93 to $5.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 17.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -120.80%. With a float of $432.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $617.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37609 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.21 million, its volume of 4.92 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 63.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.59 in the near term. At $4.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.23.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.86 billion, the company has a total of 618,072K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,806 M while annual income is -69,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,998 M while its latest quarter income was 77,857 K.