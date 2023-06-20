Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 33,230 K

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) on June 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.335, plunging -5.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.335 and dropped to $0.317 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Within the past 52 weeks, HYMC’s price has moved between $0.31 and $1.52.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.70%. With a float of $156.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.27 million.

In an organization with 64 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.50, operating margin of -160.97, and the pretax margin is -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 23,129. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 67,629 shares at a rate of $0.34, taking the stock ownership to the 2,125,447 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 45,621 for $0.34, making the entire transaction worth $15,602. This insider now owns 1,099,177 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.33 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3857, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5320. However, in the short run, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3319. Second resistance stands at $0.3424. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3499. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3139, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3064. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2959.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 62.56 million based on 200,271K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,230 K and income totals -60,830 K. The company made 11,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.