I-Mab (IMAB) is 0.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 20, 2023, I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) opened at $3.05, higher 5.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.255 and dropped to $2.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. Price fluctuations for IMAB have ranged from $2.73 to $12.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.00% at the time writing. With a float of $72.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 318 workers is very important to gauge.

I-Mab (IMAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of I-Mab is 0.75%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

I-Mab (IMAB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to -42.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for I-Mab (IMAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.26

Technical Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

The latest stats from [I-Mab, IMAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was superior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, I-Mab’s (IMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.42. The third major resistance level sits at $3.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. The third support level lies at $2.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Key Stats

There are currently 83,099K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 270.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total -32,120 K according to its annual income of -363,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,543 M and its income totaled 1,042 M.