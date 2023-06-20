Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) volume exceeds 134.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) on June 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1054, plunging -18.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1064 and dropped to $0.075 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Within the past 52 weeks, IDEX’s price has moved between $0.02 and $0.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.10%. With a float of $533.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.63 million.

In an organization with 565 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.45, operating margin of -159.31, and the pretax margin is -272.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -258.27 while generating a return on equity of -102.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 283.53 million. That was better than the volume of 59.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 207.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 175.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.0539, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1861. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1008. Second resistance stands at $0.1193. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1322. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0694, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0565. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0380.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 79.89 million based on 787,022K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 100,940 K and income totals -260,690 K. The company made 17,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -157,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.