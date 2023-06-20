Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 110 K

June 16, 2023, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) trading session started at the price of $0.5024, that was -3.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.519 and dropped to $0.481 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. A 52-week range for INO has been $0.47 – $2.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -24.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.40%. With a float of $245.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 184 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.44, operating margin of -2672.64, and the pretax margin is -2705.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 3,192. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,700 shares at a rate of $0.56, taking the stock ownership to the 52,716 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director sold 5,833 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $6,708. This insider now owns 910,124 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2726.67 while generating a return on equity of -89.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

The latest stats from [Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., INO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.79 million was superior to 6.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7093, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4401. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5107. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5338. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5487. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4727, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4578. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4347.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

There are 262,740K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 132.86 million. As of now, sales total 10,260 K while income totals -279,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 110 K while its last quarter net income were -40,650 K.