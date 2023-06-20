Search
Shaun Noe
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 110 K

Company News

June 16, 2023, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) trading session started at the price of $0.5024, that was -3.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.519 and dropped to $0.481 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. A 52-week range for INO has been $0.47 – $2.82.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -24.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.40%. With a float of $245.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 184 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.44, operating margin of -2672.64, and the pretax margin is -2705.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 3,192. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,700 shares at a rate of $0.56, taking the stock ownership to the 52,716 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director sold 5,833 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $6,708. This insider now owns 910,124 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2726.67 while generating a return on equity of -89.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

The latest stats from [Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., INO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.79 million was superior to 6.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7093, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4401. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5107. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5338. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5487. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4727, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4578. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4347.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

There are 262,740K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 132.86 million. As of now, sales total 10,260 K while income totals -279,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 110 K while its last quarter net income were -40,650 K.

