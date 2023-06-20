Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) 20 Days SMA touches -3.14%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) stock priced at $17.65, up 1.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.00 and dropped to $17.50 before settling in for the closing price of $17.64. IAS’s price has ranged from $6.63 to $19.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 128.80%. With a float of $153.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.31 million.

The firm has a total of 835 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 94,638,600. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,220,000 shares at a rate of $18.13, taking the stock ownership to the 77,660,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,310 for $17.67, making the entire transaction worth $623,928. This insider now owns 81,879 shares in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., IAS], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.32. The third major resistance level sits at $18.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.13.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.02 billion, the company has a total of 154,928K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 408,350 K while annual income is 15,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 106,090 K while its latest quarter income was 3,150 K.