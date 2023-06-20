Investors finally get a glimpse of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) volume hitting the figure of 0.77 million.

June 16, 2023, Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) trading session started at the price of $16.97, that was -3.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.97 and dropped to $16.22 before settling in for the closing price of $16.85. A 52-week range for AMAL has been $14.05 – $27.33.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.60%. With a float of $26.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 375 employees.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amalgamated Financial Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Amalgamated Financial Corp. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 29,620. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $14.81, taking the stock ownership to the 16,329 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Workers United sold 45,155 for $22.01, making the entire transaction worth $993,862. This insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in total.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.71) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +57.14 while generating a return on equity of 30.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s (AMAL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.75 in the near term. At $17.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.74. The third support level lies at $15.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) Key Stats

There are 30,612K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 515.92 million. As of now, sales total 282,390 K while income totals 81,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 90,140 K while its last quarter net income were 21,340 K.