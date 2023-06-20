Investors finally get a glimpse of Bunge Limited (BG) volume hitting the figure of 1.61 million.

A new trading day began on June 20, 2023, with Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) stock priced at $96.50, down -3.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.50 and dropped to $92.64 before settling in for the closing price of $96.43. BG’s price has ranged from $80.41 to $106.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.60%. With a float of $129.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.02, operating margin of +3.99, and the pretax margin is +3.07.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,665. In this transaction Co-President, Agribusiness of this company sold 1,017 shares at a rate of $103.90, taking the stock ownership to the 53,780 shares.

Bunge Limited (BG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $3.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.39 while generating a return on equity of 19.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.30% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bunge Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.19, a number that is poised to hit 2.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 29.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $95.79 in the near term. At $98.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.36. The third support level lies at $88.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.76 billion, the company has a total of 150,596K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 67,232 M while annual income is 1,610 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,328 M while its latest quarter income was 632,000 K.