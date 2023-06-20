Investors finally get a glimpse of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) volume hitting the figure of 0.61 million.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2023, with CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) stock priced at $2.06, up 3.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.21 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.06. CASI’s price has ranged from $1.45 to $4.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.60%. With a float of $9.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 224 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.68, operating margin of -118.02, and the pretax margin is -119.39.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 14.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 142,627. In this transaction Director of this company bought 33,300 shares at a rate of $4.28, taking the stock ownership to the 371,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Director bought 3,111 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $12,433. This insider now owns 338,217 shares in total.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -122.10 while generating a return on equity of -44.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 37838.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CASI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.28 in the near term. At $2.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.70. The third support level lies at $1.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.39 million, the company has a total of 13,322K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,110 K while annual income is -41,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,350 K while its latest quarter income was -6,010 K.