Investors finally get a glimpse of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) volume hitting the figure of 18.65 million.

June 16, 2023, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) trading session started at the price of $1.19, that was -2.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.195 and dropped to $1.115 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. A 52-week range for SGMO has been $1.07 – $6.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 24.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.00%. With a float of $138.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.53 million.

In an organization with 478 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.12, operating margin of -180.85, and the pretax margin is -172.37.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 526,520. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $5.27, taking the stock ownership to the 23,652,466 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for $5.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,130,720. This insider now owns 23,752,466 shares in total.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.33) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -172.76 while generating a return on equity of -57.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.76 million. That was better than the volume of 2.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s (SGMO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3752, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0623. However, in the short run, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1783. Second resistance stands at $1.2267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0983, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0667. The third support level lies at $1.0183 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Key Stats

There are 171,826K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 199.30 million. As of now, sales total 111,300 K while income totals -192,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 157,960 K while its last quarter net income were 21,130 K.